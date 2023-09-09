Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

