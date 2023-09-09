Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $41.21 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

