Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

