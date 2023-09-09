Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

