Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BND opened at $71.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
