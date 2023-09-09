ClearBridge Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,926 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 3.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of CSX worth $99,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,686,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,018. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

