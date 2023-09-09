Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,826 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.03. 517,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.