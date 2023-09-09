Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.30 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.