Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.30 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.
Smartsheet Price Performance
SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
