Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,721. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.