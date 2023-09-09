Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $696,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 12,487,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,642. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.