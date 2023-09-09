Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up about 0.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 313,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 308,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

