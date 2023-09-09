Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.06. 4,454,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

