Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

