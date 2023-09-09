iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $493.93. 444,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

