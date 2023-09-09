350,000 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,000. United States Oil Fund makes up about 16.7% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,050. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.