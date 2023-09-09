Cresta Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

