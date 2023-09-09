Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

