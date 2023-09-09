Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 9,339 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,498,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $593,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,483 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

