Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

MU opened at $70.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,454.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock worth $15,079,920. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

