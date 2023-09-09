Fort L.P. Has $309,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.23 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

