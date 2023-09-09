Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 370 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

