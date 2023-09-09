Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.