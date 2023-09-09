Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 13,831 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 21,017,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,806,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

