Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $27.46 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 326,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WMS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.59. 630,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,146. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,274 shares of company stock worth $61,721,936 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.