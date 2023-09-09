Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. RPM International comprises 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RPM International worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,030. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

