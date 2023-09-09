Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 9,839 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,442. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

