Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,319 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Valmont Industries worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. The stock had a trading volume of 151,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,360. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $236.98 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.