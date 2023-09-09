Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 59,579 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,579 shares during the period. Ashland makes up approximately 1.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.