Dodge & Cox Sells 398,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,134,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 10.93% of Juniper Networks worth $1,209,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

