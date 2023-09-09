Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,399,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,425 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.29% of RTX worth $3,270,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.