Dodge & Cox Has $1.88 Billion Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,740,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 402,786 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,877,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 809,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $325.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

