Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up approximately 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $45,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tenable by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 486,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,882. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.