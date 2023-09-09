Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $42.27 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138,455 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up about 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.54% of Steven Madden worth $42,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 173.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 644,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,723. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

