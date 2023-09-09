TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,140,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,405 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 5.12% of TE Connectivity worth $2,116,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.86 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

