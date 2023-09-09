Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $43,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $36,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,532. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.