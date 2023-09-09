Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.8% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,063. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

