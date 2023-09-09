Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 155,050 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Flex by 281.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after buying an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,676,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,585,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,132,574.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,676,768 shares in the company, valued at $44,585,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,545 shares of company stock worth $10,210,783. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

