Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 1,252,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,592. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

