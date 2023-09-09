Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,538. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

