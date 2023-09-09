Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,553 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

