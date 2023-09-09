Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,233,000 after buying an additional 440,185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

