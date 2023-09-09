Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hess Midstream worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HESM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 410,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,137. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.6011 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

