Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 7,780,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,232. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

