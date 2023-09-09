iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

EWS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 252,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,090. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

