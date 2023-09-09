Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

