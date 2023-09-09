Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,737,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,425. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

