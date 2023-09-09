Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 18,153 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $971,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

