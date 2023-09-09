iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. 31,708,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,186,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

