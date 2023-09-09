Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,300,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 1,812,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,162. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

