Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 42,131 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,669 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,273 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,089,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 17,908,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,072,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

